Latin Star Maluma Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal with Sony/ATV

Latin artist and songwriter Maluma has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The Colombian singer is currently No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart with “Felices Los 4.”

The signing covers Maluma’s catalog as well as future songs, and includes the Shakira track “Chantaje,” on which he is featured. The song was No. 1 on the Billboard chart for 11 weeks and has logged 1.5 billion views on YouTube to date. Maluma has also collaborated with Ricky Martin, Carlos Vives, Don Omar, and Thalia, among others.

He is currently touring the world on his Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy trek.

Said Martin Bandier, Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO: “Latin music’s ever growing popularity has already transcended borders, cultures, and musical styles. Maluma is uniquely positioned to be its face for the world both for today and for the future. I couldn’t be more excited that we have signed this incredibly talented songwriter and artist.”

“There is no one out there quite like Maluma today,” added Jorge Mejia, Sony/ATV President for Latin America and U.S. Latin. “There is a certain magic that happens when he goes on stage – you go to any concert and his fans are riveted, singing every word of every song at the top of their lungs. We are unbelievably excited to have him join our family and can’t wait to be a part of his future success.”

