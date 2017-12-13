South By Southwest: YouTube’s Lyor Cohen Set to Keynote

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Lyor Cohen
CREDIT: Samantha Nandez/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

South by Southwest Conference and Festivals has announced the addition of Lyor Cohen as a keynote speaker to its programming lineup for March.

The new “featured speakers” include Giphy CEO Alex Chung; actor and musician Common; journalist and author Katie Couric, songwriter and musician Kim Deal; Xprize Foundation founder and Executive Chairman Peter Diamandis; Uber Chief Brand Officer Bozoma Saint John; the cast of NBC drama “This Is Us”; and actress, producer and Emmy Award-winning writer Lena Waithe.

Cohen is the Global Head of Music at YouTube and Google where he oversees domestic and international music partnerships as well as artist and label relations. Cohen will speak on March 14. He joins previously announced SXSW Keynotes Darren Aronofsky (Film Keynote), Ta-Nehisi Coates (Convergence Keynote), Barry Jenkins​ (Film Keynote), Sadiq Khan (Convergence Keynote), Esther Perel ​(Interactive Keynote), and whurley ​(Convergence Keynote).

