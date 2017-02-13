Pop-soul group Lukas Graham and best new artist nominee Kelsea Ballerini teamed up on the Grammys stage Sunday night, performing a mash-up of “7 Years” and “Peter Pan” on music’s biggest night.

Lukas Graham, which has only played together for about five years, already has some awards history until their belt. In 2015 the group won best Danish act at the MTV Europe Music Awards, but were nominated and lost in the best European act category. Their breakout hit “7 Years” earned the band a song of the year nomination at the BBC Music Awards in 2016 and two iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations. The group was nominated for three Grammys during the 2017 show — record of the year, song of the year, and best pop duo/group performance (which went to Twenty-One Pilots for “Stressed Out”).

Despite what their name might lead one to believe, Lukas Graham is a four-member group consisting of vocalist Lukas Forchhammer, drummer Mark Falgren, bassist Magnus Larsson, and keyboardist Morten Ristorp. They hail from Copenhagen, Denmark, and have performed together in only slightly varying iterations since 2011.

Ballerini, at only 23 years old, has also made a big splash. She was nominated for best new artist, but lost at the top of the show to Chance the Rapper.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards — hosted by James Corden — were filmed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS Feb. 12.