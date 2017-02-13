John Legend and Cynthia Erivo graced the Grammys stage on Sunday night, performing the Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” as a homage to the musical stars lost this past year.

The performances honored artists, managers, and executives who died this past year, with names including Prince, George Michael, Juan Gabriel, and Phife Dawg. A remembrance slideshow was played during the In Memoriam segment, beginning with Leonard Cohen and ending with Beatles manager Sir George Martin.

Sadly, multi-Grammy winner Al Jarreau, who passed away Sunday morning, was not included in the segment.

Separate tributes for George Michael and Prince were made earlier in the evening.

Legend is a ten-time Grammy award winner, having taken home two Grammys in 2006 for both best new artist and best R&B album for “Get Lifted.” As of recently, Legend received the 2016 Grammy award for “Glory,” performed with Common, for best song written for visual media. Erivo is nominated for the cast recording of the “The Color Purple” revival in the best musical theater album category.