Loretta Lynn Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Loretta Lynn
JO WALICKI/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Country icon Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized following a stroke.

The 85-year-old singer was admitted to a Nashville hospital “after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee,” according to a statement on her website.

Currently in the midst of a tour, and due to appear at the Alabama Theater in Myrtle Beach, SC, on May 6, that date has been postponed, says a rep for Lynn. TMZ reports that a “full recovery” is expected.

Lynn had just appeared on “CBS This Morning” in a duet performance with country newcomer Nikki Lane. The segment was taped on April 11.

Watch video of that performance below:

 

