Loretta Lynn Moved to Rehab, ‘Doing Great’ After Stroke

Loretta Lynn is currently recuperating in a rehabilitation center 11 days after being hospitalized for a stroke. A full recovery was already expected, but the country singer’s team delivered the update officially on Monday afternoon.

“Loretta wants to thank everybody for their prayers, love, and support,” reads a statement on Lynn’s website. “Loretta has been moved from hospital facility into rehabilitation, and we’re happy to report she is doing great!”

The sentiment was echoed in a similar message to Lynn’s Twitter followers.

Loretta thanks everyone for their prayers love and support. She has moved to rehabilitation and we're happy to report she is doing great! — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) May 15, 2017

Lynn had been healing at a Nashville hospital after suffering her stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on May 4.

In addition to the health update, the website also has a message regarding Lynn’s current tour. “Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating,” reads the announcement. “Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.”

Despite the health scare and subsequent concert cancellations, Lynn’s 41st studio album, “Wouldn’t It Be Great,” is still scheduled to drop on August 18 by Sony Legacy. Lynn’s daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, and John Carter Cash, the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, produced the album.

Lynn’s most recent album, “Full Circle,” went to No. 4 on the U.S. Country Billboard charts.