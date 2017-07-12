Loretta Lynn Postpones Album Release

Country music legend Loretta Lynn announced on Twitter Wednesday that she will delay her upcoming album until next year.

“My new album, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Great,’ was originally scheduled to come in August this year. I now want to wait to release it next year because this record is so special for me,” Lynn wrote.

This news comes after Lynn was hospitalized for a stroke in May. Lynn expressed her gratitude to her fans for showers of concerns. Lynn also assured that she was well and would be back to doing what she does best: making music.

The 85-year old songwriter justified the delay of the album as she stated that her fans should “deserve me at my best.”

“My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I get back to putting all of me into what I love, sharing my music with all of you,” she wrote. “I am getting stronger every day and can’t wait to get back out there with all of you.”

“Wouldn’t It Be Great,” which would be Lynn’s forty-first studio album, was expected to be released on Aug. 18. The album is produced by Lynn’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash, the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

See the full statement below: