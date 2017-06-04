After London Bridge Terror Incident, Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Still On: ‘We Will Sing Loudly’

Following the terrorist incident at London Bridge on June 3, during which seven people were killed when a van drove into a crowd of people, ticketholders to the One Love Manchester concert scheduled for today (June 4) have been reassured that the show will go on.

Music manager Scooter Braun, who represents three acts on the bill — Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Usher — and organized the benefit show in the days following the May 22 attacks outside Manchester Arena, has issued a statement reassuring attendees that the show will go on. “We must not be afraid,” Braun wrote. “In tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly.”

Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Niall Horan, Coldplay, Marcus Mumford, and Pharrell Williams are also set to take the stage at Emirates Old Trafford stadium outside of Manchester. The show is set to begin around 7 p.m. and some 50,000 people are expected. Braun assures that the event has “the full support of Greater Manchester police and the government” and that “the safety of all those attending is the highest priority.”

Read Braun’s statement in full below:

“After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected. We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear. Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose. We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly. I am pleased to say we have the full support of Greater Manchester police and the government and are assured the safety of all those attending is the highest priority. All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show. We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win. Today we stand together. Thank you.”