2017 Grammy breakout Chance the Rapper will headline the Lollapalooza 2017 festival August 3-6 in Grant Park in Chicago.

Lorde, The Killers, Blink-182, Muse, DJ Snake, Justice and Arcade Fire are also headlining the four day music festival. Over 170 acts will perform.

Chance the Rapper, aka Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, won three Grammys this year, including best new artist, best rap artist, and best rap performance.

Four-day passes for Lollapalooza have already sold out. Single day passes went on sale Wednesday morning for $120 plus fees (as of publish time, only Thursday and Sunday general admission tickets are left). VIP packages are also available online.

Thursday will feature Muse, Lorde, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, Liam Gallagher, Migos, George Ezra and more.

Friday’s lineup includes The Killers, Blink-182, DJ Snake, Run the Jewels, Foster the People, Ryan Adams and more.

Chance the Rapper tops Saturday, along with Alt-J, The XX, Kaskade, Vance Joy and more.

Sunday, the final day, will showcase Arcade Fire, Justice, Big Sean, The Shins and more.

There will also be Kidzapalooza for younger music fans.

Check out the full day-by-day schedule below.