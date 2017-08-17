Logic Releases Powerful Pro-LGBT Video for ‘1-800,’ Starring Don Cheadle, Matthew Modine (Watch)

Rapper Logic, whose album “Everybody” debuted at No. 1 in May, has released a powerful video for his song “1-800-273-8255,” featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. The clip, which stars Don Cheadle and Matthew Modine, centers around a gay black teen with a white boyfriend coming to grips with his sexuality and his family’s reaction to it. The song’s original theme is around a person contemplating suicide.

While there have been many videos exploring similar themes, it’s no understatement to say that the clip is unusually moving. Logic had no specific statement on it — a rep said “It speaks for itself” — although the rapper did write a blurb about the song in his album’s liner notes.

“In the first hook and verse we hear a person at the end of their rope who has called the suicide hotline. Plain and simply; they are ready to commit suicide, feeling they have nowhere else to turn and are expressing the reasons why they wish to commit this act. In the second verse we then hear words from the perspective of the hotline operator who in turn gives them many reasons to keep fighting for their life. Expressing that this act is a permanent solution to a temporary situation. On the final hook and outro we then hear the caller express their new lease on life and outlook on a life that they thought was over but had actually been far from it all along.”

