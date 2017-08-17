Logic Releases Powerful Pro-LGBT Video for ‘1-800,’ Starring Don Cheadle, Matthew Modine (Watch)

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
Logic 1-800 Video
Screenshot/YouTube

Rapper Logic, whose album “Everybody” debuted at No. 1 in May, has released a powerful video for his song “1-800-273-8255,” featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. The clip, which stars Don Cheadle and Matthew Modine, centers around a gay black teen with a white boyfriend coming to grips with his sexuality and his family’s reaction to it. The song’s original theme is around a person contemplating suicide.

Related

Logic

Def Jam’s Approach to Marketing Logic’s No. 1 Album: Stay Out of the Way

While there have been many videos exploring similar themes, it’s no understatement to say that the clip is unusually moving. Logic had no specific statement on it — a rep said “It speaks for itself” — although the rapper did write a blurb about the song in his album’s liner notes.

“In the first hook and verse we hear a person at the end of their rope who has called the suicide hotline. Plain and simply; they are ready to commit suicide, feeling they have nowhere else to turn and are expressing the reasons why they wish to commit this act. In the second verse we then hear words from the perspective of the hotline operator who in turn gives them many reasons to keep fighting for their life. Expressing that this act is a permanent solution to a temporary situation. On the final hook and outro we then hear the caller express their new lease on life and outlook on a life that they thought was over but had actually been far from it all along.”

Watch the video below:

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 2

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    2 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. beth says:
      August 17, 2017 at 9:37 am

      LGBT is a severe behavioural disorder; a genetic defect. Freaks of nature. AIDS and disease spreading sickness.

      Reply

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad