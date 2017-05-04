LiveXLive Secures Streaming Rights to Hangout Music Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Premium live-streaming network LiveXLive has secured exclusive streaming rights for the Hangout Music Festival for the next three years. The partnership kicks off at this year’s festival, taking place May 19 through May 21 in Gulf Shores, Ala. LiveXLive will handle production of both the in-house video and the live stream, with bonus programming via LiveXLive and its affiliate partner platforms. LiveXLive will also retain VOD and rebroadcasting rights from the festival.

The Hangout Music Festival, regarded as a sort of Coachella of the South (and promoted by AEG/Goldenvoice in a joint venture announced in 2015), features such acts as Mumford & Sons, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper, Frank Ocean, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, MGMT, Sigur Ros, Franz Ferdinand, Marshmello, The Head and the Heart, and Migos, among others.

Programming will include live concert streams from multiple stages, artist interviews, and behind-the-scenes exclusives, as well as coverage of festival life on the beach. Branded content opportunities are also being developed for select clients. A model of future engagements, the pact marks the first time LiveXLive will be responsible for video streaming both inside and outside the venue.

Commented LiveXLive CEO/Chairman Rob Ellin said, “Hangout Music Festival is a favorite of fans and artists alike, for its unparalleled beach setting and its eclectic lineups which leads to spectacular, one-of-a-kind performances. We’re excited to be able to expand its reach exponentially and with the kind of quality production you’d expect from major studios and networks. It’s a tremendous addition to our rapidly expanding roster of festivals and network of strategic partners.”

Since launching in May 2016, LiveXLive has streamed from major festivals and venues such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands, TAO, and Exchange LA.