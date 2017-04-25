John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Future Offer $20 Tickets Via Live Nation Summer Concert Promotion

For the third year in a row, Live Nation Entertainment will kick off its summer concert season with National Concert Day. The May 1 event launches with the company’s “Kickoff the Summer” ticket promotion, which offers seats to a range of shows for $20.

Over one million $20 tickets (with no additional fees) will be made available, covering more than 50 summer tours — among them, treks by Brad Paisley, Future, Jason Aldean, John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Muse, Train, and Young the Giant — and some 1,000 shows at venues across the nation.

In addition, the live entertainment giant has paired up with State Farm to host a concert at Irving Plaza in New York City on National Concert Day. The lineup includes artists Jason Aldean, Foreigner, The Roots, Daughtry, Prince Royce, Straight No Chaser, and Nickelback. The event will be hosted by NBC’s Lilliana Vasquez.

General on-sale for the promotion begins May 2 at 8 am local time and continues for one week through Tuesday, May 9. There will also be a special presale for AT&T customers beginning May 1 at 10 am local time.

For a complete list of shows participating in the promotion and to buy tickets, head to livenation.com/20ticket.