John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Future Offer $20 Tickets Via Live Nation Summer Concert Promotion

Staff Writer @ecnyren
John Mayer
RMV/REX/Shutterstock

For the third year in a row, Live Nation Entertainment will kick off its summer concert season with National Concert Day. The May 1 event launches with the company’s “Kickoff the Summer” ticket promotion, which offers seats to a range of shows for $20.

Over one million $20 tickets (with no additional fees) will be made available, covering more than 50 summer tours — among them, treks by Brad Paisley, Future, Jason Aldean, John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Muse, Train, and Young the Giant — and some 1,000 shows at venues across the nation.

In addition, the live entertainment giant has paired up with State Farm to  host a concert at Irving Plaza in New York City on National Concert Day. The lineup includes artists Jason Aldean, Foreigner, The Roots, Daughtry, Prince Royce, Straight No Chaser, and Nickelback. The event will be hosted by NBC’s Lilliana Vasquez.

General on-sale for the promotion begins May 2 at 8 am local time and continues for one week through Tuesday, May 9. There will also be a special presale for AT&T customers beginning May 1 at 10 am local time.

For a complete list of shows participating in the promotion and to buy tickets, head to livenation.com/20ticket.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad