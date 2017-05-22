Live Nation’s Festival Passport Goes on Sale Today: Admission to 90 Festivals for $799

Live Nation, the world’s biggest live-entertainment company, today unveils its Festival Passport, which gives fans general-admission access to more than 90 of the company’s festivals in 15 countries for $799 — even if they’re already sold out.

Included in that offering are Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Creamfields, EDC (Las Vegas and Orlando), Falls Festival, Governors Ball, Isle of Wight, Lollapalooza (Chicago, Paris, and Berlin), V Festival and many more — even the Woo-Hah! Festival in Holland! (Italics added.)

The catch? It’s only available to 1,000 fans, and goes on sale at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT today at FestivalPassport.com.

To combat scalpers, the passports will be issued in the original buyer’s name and are non-transferable, and only one Festival Passport purchase is allowed per person.

Each Festival Passport is equipped with a unique ID and powered by Front Gate Tickets, a group within Ticketmaster specializing in festival ticketing. Passport holders need only show up at the event and take the Festival Passport to will-call with a valid ID to receive a designated wristband for that festival.

Festival Passport holders will have access to the following Live Nation festivals through the end of 2017:

Austin City Limits Music Festival U.S. – Austin, TX
Barcelona Beach Festival Spain – Barcelona
Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival U.S. – NY
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival U.S. – Manchester, TN
Camp Bisco U.S. – Scranton, PA
CBC Music Festival Canada – Toronto
Center of Gravity Festival Canada – Kelowna
Chasing Summer Music Festival Canada – Calgary
Chicago Open Air U.S. – Chicago, IL
Citadel Festival England – London
Community Festival England – London
Contact Winter Music Festival Canada – Vancouver
Copenhell Denmark – Copenhagen
Countdown NYE U.S. – San Bernardino, CA
Country LakeShake U.S. – Chicago, IL
Creamfields England – Daresbury
Creamfields Steel Yard England – London
Crystal Coast Music Festival U.S. – Atlantic Beach, NC
DCODE Festival Spain – Madrid
Down the Rabbit Hole Holland – Ewijk
Download Festival England – Leicestershire
Download Festival Paris France – Paris
Download Festival Spain Spain – Madrid
Dreams Music Festival Canada – Toronto
Dreamstate San Francisco U.S. – San Francisco, CA
Electric Daisy Carnival U.S. – Las Vegas, NV
Electric Daisy Carnival U.S. – Orlando, FL
Electric Forest Festival U.S. – Rothbury, MI
Electric Picnic Music and Arts Festival Ireland – Stradbally
Escape Halloween U.S. – San Bernardino, CA
Faster Horses Country Music Festival U.S. – Brooklyn, MI
Field Trip Music & Arts Festival Canada – Toronto
Findings Festival Norway – Oslo
Firenze Rocks Festival Italy – Florence
Forecastle Festival U.S. – Louisville, KY
Free Press Summer Festival U.S. – Houston, TX
FVDED in the Park Canada – Surrey
Glasgow Summer Sessions Scotland – Glasgow
Governors Ball Music Festival U.S. – New York, NY
Graspop Metal Meeting Belgium – Dessel
HARD Summer Music Festival U.S. – Los Angeles, CA
Heartland Festival Denmark – Kværndrup
I Love Techno Europe France – Montpellier
Independent Days Festival Italy – Milan
Jamboree in the Hills U.S. – Morristown, OH
Latitude Festival England – Suffolk
Leeds Festival England – Leeds
Lollapalooza Berlin Germany – Berlin
Lollapalooza Chicago U.S. – Chicago, IL
Lollapalooza Paris France – Paris
Lovebox Festival England – London
Lowlands Festival Holland – Biddinghuizen
Main Square Festival France – Arras
Music Midtown U.S. – Atlanta, GA
Nocturnal Wonderland U.S. – San Bernardino, CA
North Sea Jazz Festival Holland – Rotterdam
Ohana Festival U.S. – Dana Point, CA
One Love Music Festival Canada – Calgary
Paradiso Festival U.S. – George, WA
Parklife England – Manchester
Popaganda Music Festival Sweden – Stockholm
Reading Festival England – Reading
Rock am Ring Germany – Nürburgring
Rock im Park Germany – Nürnberg
Rock im Pott Germany – Gelsenkirchen
Rock Werchter Belgium – Werchter
Roots Picnic U.S. – Philadelphia
Route 91 Harvest U.S. – Las Vegas, NV
Sasquatch! Music Festival U.S. – George, WA
Sloss Music & Arts Festival U.S. – Birmingham, AL
Summerburst Göteborg Sweden – Gothenburg
Summerburst Stockholm Sweden – Stockholm
The Falls Music & Arts Festival Australia – Lorne, Marion Bay, Byron Bay and Fremantle
The Isle of Wight Festival England – Newport
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival U.S. – Queens, NY
The Peach Music Festival U.S. – Scranton, PA
The Warehouse Project England – Manchester
Trackside Music Festival Canada – Ontario
TRNSMT Festival Scotland – Glasgow
TW Classic Belgium – Werchter
V Festival England – Chelmsford & Staffordshire
Voodoo Music + Arts Festival U.S. – New Orleans, LA
Watershed Music Festival U.S. – George, WA
Way Out West Sweden – Gothenburg
We Are Electric Weekender Holland – Eindhoven
Werchter Boutique Belgium – Werchter
Wilderness Festival England – Oxfordshire
Wireless Festival Germany – Frankfurt
Wireless Festival England – London
Woo-Hah! Festival Holland – Tilburg

 

 

