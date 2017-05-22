Live Nation’s Festival Passport Goes on Sale Today: Admission to 90 Festivals for $799

Live Nation, the world’s biggest live-entertainment company, today unveils its Festival Passport, which gives fans general-admission access to more than 90 of the company’s festivals in 15 countries for $799 — even if they’re already sold out.
Included in that offering are Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Creamfields, EDC (Las Vegas and Orlando), Falls Festival, Governors Ball, Isle of Wight, Lollapalooza (Chicago, Paris, and Berlin), V Festival and many more — even the Woo-Hah! Festival in Holland! (Italics added.)
The catch? It’s only available to 1,000 fans, and goes on sale at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT today at FestivalPassport.com.
To combat scalpers, the passports will be issued in the original buyer’s name and are non-transferable, and only one Festival Passport purchase is allowed per person.
Each Festival Passport is equipped with a unique ID and powered by Front Gate Tickets, a group within Ticketmaster specializing in festival ticketing. Passport holders need only show up at the event and take the Festival Passport to will-call with a valid ID to receive a designated wristband for that festival.
Festival Passport holders will have access to the following Live Nation festivals through the end of 2017:
|Austin City Limits Music Festival
|U.S. – Austin, TX
|Barcelona Beach Festival
|Spain – Barcelona
|Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival
|U.S. – NY
|Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
|U.S. – Manchester, TN
|Camp Bisco
|U.S. – Scranton, PA
|CBC Music Festival
|Canada – Toronto
|Center of Gravity Festival
|Canada – Kelowna
|Chasing Summer Music Festival
|Canada – Calgary
|Chicago Open Air
|U.S. – Chicago, IL
|Citadel Festival
|England – London
|Community Festival
|England – London
|Contact Winter Music Festival
|Canada – Vancouver
|Copenhell
|Denmark – Copenhagen
|Countdown NYE
|U.S. – San Bernardino, CA
|Country LakeShake
|U.S. – Chicago, IL
|Creamfields
|England – Daresbury
|Creamfields Steel Yard
|England – London
|Crystal Coast Music Festival
|U.S. – Atlantic Beach, NC
|DCODE Festival
|Spain – Madrid
|Down the Rabbit Hole
|Holland – Ewijk
|Download Festival
|England – Leicestershire
|Download Festival Paris
|France – Paris
|Download Festival Spain
|Spain – Madrid
|Dreams Music Festival
|Canada – Toronto
|Dreamstate San Francisco
|U.S. – San Francisco, CA
|Electric Daisy Carnival
|U.S. – Las Vegas, NV
|Electric Daisy Carnival
|U.S. – Orlando, FL
|Electric Forest Festival
|U.S. – Rothbury, MI
|Electric Picnic Music and Arts Festival
|Ireland – Stradbally
|Escape Halloween
|U.S. – San Bernardino, CA
|Faster Horses Country Music Festival
|U.S. – Brooklyn, MI
|Field Trip Music & Arts Festival
|Canada – Toronto
|Findings Festival
|Norway – Oslo
|Firenze Rocks Festival
|Italy – Florence
|Forecastle Festival
|U.S. – Louisville, KY
|Free Press Summer Festival
|U.S. – Houston, TX
|FVDED in the Park
|Canada – Surrey
|Glasgow Summer Sessions
|Scotland – Glasgow
|Governors Ball Music Festival
|U.S. – New York, NY
|Graspop Metal Meeting
|Belgium – Dessel
|HARD Summer Music Festival
|U.S. – Los Angeles, CA
|Heartland Festival
|Denmark – Kværndrup
|I Love Techno Europe
|France – Montpellier
|Independent Days Festival
|Italy – Milan
|Jamboree in the Hills
|U.S. – Morristown, OH
|Latitude Festival
|England – Suffolk
|Leeds Festival
|England – Leeds
|Lollapalooza Berlin
|Germany – Berlin
|Lollapalooza Chicago
|U.S. – Chicago, IL
|Lollapalooza Paris
|France – Paris
|Lovebox Festival
|England – London
|Lowlands Festival
|Holland – Biddinghuizen
|Main Square Festival
|France – Arras
|Music Midtown
|U.S. – Atlanta, GA
|Nocturnal Wonderland
|U.S. – San Bernardino, CA
|North Sea Jazz Festival
|Holland – Rotterdam
|Ohana Festival
|U.S. – Dana Point, CA
|One Love Music Festival
|Canada – Calgary
|Paradiso Festival
|U.S. – George, WA
|Parklife
|England – Manchester
|Popaganda Music Festival
|Sweden – Stockholm
|Reading Festival
|England – Reading
|Rock am Ring
|Germany – Nürburgring
|Rock im Park
|Germany – Nürnberg
|Rock im Pott
|Germany – Gelsenkirchen
|Rock Werchter
|Belgium – Werchter
|Roots Picnic
|U.S. – Philadelphia
|Route 91 Harvest
|U.S. – Las Vegas, NV
|Sasquatch! Music Festival
|U.S. – George, WA
|Sloss Music & Arts Festival
|U.S. – Birmingham, AL
|Summerburst Göteborg
|Sweden – Gothenburg
|Summerburst Stockholm
|Sweden – Stockholm
|The Falls Music & Arts Festival
|Australia – Lorne, Marion Bay, Byron Bay and Fremantle
|The Isle of Wight Festival
|England – Newport
|The Meadows Music & Arts Festival
|U.S. – Queens, NY
|The Peach Music Festival
|U.S. – Scranton, PA
|The Warehouse Project
|England – Manchester
|Trackside Music Festival
|Canada – Ontario
|TRNSMT Festival
|Scotland – Glasgow
|TW Classic
|Belgium – Werchter
|V Festival
|England – Chelmsford & Staffordshire
|Voodoo Music + Arts Festival
|U.S. – New Orleans, LA
|Watershed Music Festival
|U.S. – George, WA
|Way Out West
|Sweden – Gothenburg
|We Are Electric Weekender
|Holland – Eindhoven
|Werchter Boutique
|Belgium – Werchter
|Wilderness Festival
|England – Oxfordshire
|Wireless Festival
|Germany – Frankfurt
|Wireless Festival
|England – London
|Woo-Hah! Festival
|Holland – Tilburg