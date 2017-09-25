Little Steven Donates Guitars to Young Cancer Patients for Ronald McDonald House Program

micheleamabile
Longtime E Street Band guitarist and solo artist “Little” Steven Van Zandt and the Ronald McDonald House New York have announced a new program that will give young pediatric cancer patients the gift of music.

Van Zandt, “House Ambassador” of the Ronald McDonald House, presented 95 guitars, which will be distributed to the cancer stricken children of the organization. In addition, the children will receive private lessons and instruction with “the best musicians in New York City,” according to a press release.

Van Zandt—who is currently on the road promoting his new album, “Soulfire,” presented the guitars at the Ronald McDonald House New York, Macy’s Living Room. As an ambassador, he also created “magic scarves,” in the spirit of the familiar scarves he’s worn for decades, for kids undergoing chemotherapy. The idea, he said, was to give kids a variation on the caps often worn by people undergoing the hair loss associated with treatment and to “make them look like rock stars,” he told Variety.

According to a statement, Ronald McDonald House New York provides temporary housing for pediatric cancer patient and their families in a supportive and caring environment which encourages and nurtures the development of child-to- child and parent-to- parent support systems.

