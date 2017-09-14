Lisa Loeb’s Latest Lullaby? Burt Bacharach Classic ‘What The World Needs Now Is Love’ (Listen)

Singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb has released the third single from her new album of lullabies, “Lullaby Girl.” Her cover of “What the World Needs Now Is Love” — a popular 1965 standard written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, and originally sung by Jackie DeShanno — features acoustic backing guitar and gentle, twinkling percussion (listen below).

Loeb’s recent musical career has been mostly limited to children’s music with 2015’s “Nursery Rhyme Parade” and 2016’s followup “Feel What U Feel.” Loeb has stated, however, that the lullaby album should appeal to adults as well.

“Ever since I was a young girl, ‘What the World Needs Now is Love’ has been one of my favorites,” Loeb tells Variety. “One of my earliest memories is hearing this classic Burt Bacharach tune on the radio. I still well up with emotion when I hear it. So, it’s a song I’ve always wanted to record, and one that really speaks to a lot of us in this world these days.

It sings the praises of love, but at the same time, really emphasizes how much further we have to go on Earth as a community and as individuals to focus on the most basic of basic things that we need most.”

The album features covers of tracks like Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” and the Beach Boys’ “In My Room.” Listen to the previous single, “Inch Worm,” here.

“Lullaby Girl” is due out Oct. 8 on Amazon Music and is available for pre-order here.

See the full track list below.

1. “Be My Baby”

2. “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow”

3. “Close Your Eyes”

4. “Dream A Little Dream”

5. “In My Room”

6. “O-o-h Child”

7. “Rainbow Connection”

8. “All The Pretty Horses”

9. “Lullaby Girl”

10. “Inch Worm”

11. “What The World Needs Now Is Love”

12. “Dream Is A Wish”

13. “Tomorrow”