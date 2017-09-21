Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Tribute to Include Blink-182, Members of Korn, System of a Down

Chester Bennington
Blink-182 and members of System of a Down, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me the Horizon, Yellowcard and singer Kiiara have all signed on to perform with Linkin Park at their special tribute concert for singer Chester Bennington, who committed suicide on July 20. The one-night-only celebration, announced earlier this week, will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday, October 27.

While the artist names do not yet appear on Linkin Park’s website, all of the artists have tweeted that they will appear at the concert along with the band’s five remaining members, and a rep for the group confirmed they are legit. Specifically, the artists scheduled to take part are: all members of System of a Down except singer Serj Tankian, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Bring Me the Horizon’s Oliver Sykes, Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows and Syn Gates, Yellowcard’s William Ryan Key and Kiiara, who appeared on the band’s most recent album, “One More Light.”

The members of Linkin Park said they intend to contribute their fees from the event to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund in memory of Chester. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22.

The official video for the album title track, “One More Light” premiered Monday morning on the band’s social pages. The press release notes, “Initially, the song had not been scheduled as a single, but the strong connection with fans in the weeks following Bennington’s passing brought the track to the forefront.”

