Linkin Park Tour Dates Canceled After Chester Bennington’s Death

A day after Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington’s death, all tour dates by the band have been canceled, according to a press release from tour promoter Live Nation. The tour was scheduled to run from Thursday through Oct. 22, including two “Blinkin Park” co-headlining dates with Blink-182 at New York’s Citi Field and Hersheypark in Pennsylvania. It was unclear at press time whether Blink-182 will press ahead with the dates.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington,” a statement from the company reads. “The Linkin Park ‘One More Light’ North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed additional details about Bennington’s death. The 41-year-old singer’s body was found on Thursday at his home in a suburb of Los Angeles. Ed Winter, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told Variety that an employee found Bennington hanging in the bedroom of his Palos Verdes Estates home. Police had previously confirmed that officials responded to a call of a dead body at his private residence in the 2800 block of Via Victoria shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday. A bottle of alcohol was also found in the room, though it was not near his body, Winter said. Investigators did not find a note in the room. An autopsy is pending.

Bennington had struggled with depression and substance abuse throughout his life. He also appeared to be deeply impacted by the loss of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who died in May and was good friends with Bennington. The Linkin Park frontman died on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.