Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Reacts to Chester Bennington’s Death: ‘Shocked and Heartbroken’

Linkin Park singer Mike Shinoda has responded to news of bandmate Chester Bennington’s death. “Shocked and heartbroken but it’s true,” he tweeted at 12:03 p.m. Pacific time.

Shinoda, an original founder of the band in 1996, also produced and co-wrote much of Linkin Park’s music. Their latest album, “One More Light,” was released on May 19 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Linkin Park was due to co-headline with Blink-182 at New York’s Citi Field on July 28 in what was billed as the “Welcome to Blinkin’ Park” tour. On July 30, the bands were scheduled for Hershey Park Stadium in Pennsylvania.

Bennington died of an apparent suicide at his home in Palos Verdes, Calif., police confirmed on July 20. His body was discovered around 9 a.m. that morning. He is survived by six children.

