Linkin Park Endorses 300+ Chester Bennington Memorials Worldwide

It’s been just over a week since Chester Bennington was found dead from apparent suicide, yet his fans continue to show unwavering support for the Linkin Park frontman. The band has endorsed more than 300 memorials for the singer organized by LP fans and ambassadors across the globe.

Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda spoke directly to fans regarding Bennington’s death in an Instagram post on Friday. In the post, he invited his followers to celebrate his bandmate locally via a Google doc at tiny.cc/lpmemorial.

Some memorials have already taken place — such as the ones in Burbank and New York City — while others are expected to occur as far into the future as October. But the Linkin Park-approved services aren’t only reserved for North American music lovers. Memorials have also been planned for multiple cities across Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and South America. Fans can even verify their own memorials for Bennington by making a public Facebook event and subsequently messaging the band.

Linkin Park previously honored their former frontman with the suicide prevention website chester.linkinpark.com.

Shinoda shared his message the same day Bennington’s widow Talinda Bennington penned a heartbreaking statement to her followers. “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” she wrote. “How do I move on?”

41-year-old Bennington is survived by his wife and six children.

In case you or someone you know needs support, here are some resources:

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK

Crisis Text Line, the free, nationwide, 24/7 text message service for people in crisis, is here to support. For support in the United States, text HELLO to 741741 or message at facebook.com/CrisisTextLine.

For support outside the US, find resources at suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html