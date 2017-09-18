Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Show for Oct. 27

Linkin Park have announced a special show in honor of their lead singer, Chester Bennington, who committed suicide on July 20. The one-night-only celebration will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday, October 27.

The band’s five remaining members will be joined by “a number of other artists,” according to a press release. The bandmembers intend to contribute their fees from the event to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund in memory of Chester. Pre-sale for tickets begins Tuesday, September 19, and general on-sale Friday, September 22.

The official video for the album title track, “One More Light” premiered Monday morning on the band’s social pages. The press release notes, “Initially, the song had not been scheduled as a single, but the strong connection with fans in the weeks following Bennington’s passing brought the track to the forefront.”

“It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it,” says Joe Hahn, who directed the video. “I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people who need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people who connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people who want that connection.”

“One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end,” says Mike Shinoda. “In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”