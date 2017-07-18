Coldplay, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd to Headline 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival

iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for its 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, to be held Sept. 22 and 23 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Coldplay, Lorde, Big Sean, and Miley Cyrus are among the headliners for the event, which Ryan Seacrest is hosting for the seventh time. The two-day lineup also features Harry Styles, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett, P!NK, The Weeknd, Chris Stapleton, and special guest Kesha.

“Our goal every year is to create the most diverse music festival in the world,” John Sykes, president of Entertainment Enterprises of iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “The only thing these artists have in common is they are all best in their class.”

iHeart’s Daytime Village will also return to its outdoor home across from the Luxor Hotel and Casino on Sept. 23. Performers include Migos, Hasley, Flume, French Montana, Niall Horan, All Time Low, Khalid, and Julia Michaels. For the first time, the CW Network will livestream the Daytime Village on cwtv.com and the CW App.

Each night, the festival will be broadcast live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country, and on the CW’s website. CW will air a two-night television special on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8-10 p.m.

Tickets for iHeartRadio Music Festival go on sale to the general public on July 28 at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT.

