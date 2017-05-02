Lindsey Stirling Tour Doc Coming to YouTube Red (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh off an electrifying performance at the April 29 Radio Disney Music Awards, Lindsey Stirling is set to tell the tale of her musical journey with the May 17 debut of a new film, “Lindsey Stirling: Brave Enough,” coming to YouTube Red via producers Magical Elves (“Top Chef,” “Project Runway”).

“I know what it feels like to be afraid,” Stirling says in a clip from the doc (see above). “I know what it feels like to not believe in myself. I know what it feels like to look in the mirror and hate everything that you see.”

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, the film follows the electronic-violinist and “America’s Got Talent” alum as she embarks on a worldwide tour for her third studio album “Brave Enough.”

The film utilizes in-depth interviews and never-before-seen personal footage as it weaves together stories of tragedy and triumph to tell the tale of Stirling’s musical evolution as she learns to combine electronic music with pop, country, rap, alternative and rock to develop the unique sound she has become known for today.

“This is who I am right now,” the 30-year old entertainer declares in the doc.

“Lindsey is a remarkable talent who stayed true to her vision and found her audience on YouTube,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube. “This documentary celebrates her unique sound and showcases the creative force behind the music. She faces life’s challenges with an optimistic spirit that her fans love – and one that is truly inspiring. ”

Stirling, Alexandra Lipsitz, Ty Stiklorius, Adina Friedman, and Rich Eckersley serve as executive producers.

Stirling, who is managed by Friends At Work’s Ty Stiklorius, currently boasts over 9.2 million subscribers and 1.7 billion video views on YouTube. YouTube Red — a paid subscription service launched by the video giant in 2015 — is currently available in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Korea with plans for additional international expansion throughout 2017.