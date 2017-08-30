Linda Perry to Launch Nationwide Search for ‘All Girl Band’

Songwriter/producer Linda Perry is prepping a search for talented undiscovered female musicians for “All Girl Band,” a music-driven television show from Digital Media Studios and her label/publishing company We Are Hear.

“We are looking for authentic, timeless musicians who can fill the void in the music industry,” says Perry. “We want women who don’t fit the mold of your typical pop star. We’re looking for the female Rolling Stones.”

Utilizing online submissions, surprise auditions and public events, the search will be held in markets including New York, Nashville, Chicago, Seattle, Austin, New Orleans and Los Angeles, where Perry will be joined by female rock artists from each city. The search will narrow down the 50 best singers, guitarists, bassists, keyboardists and drummers, who will battle it out to become the “All Girl Band.” The best band will receive a label contract and have the chance to write and record an album with Perry as well as embark on a tour.

Perry started her career as the lead singer and songwriter for 4 Non Blondes and has since worked with artists including Adele, Pink, Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson, Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, Courtney Love, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys.

We Are Hear is headed by Perry and film and television producer Kerry Brown. Digital Media Studios is run by advertising and marketing executive Darren Mann, Jeff Sherman and Mike De Trana.

“All Girl Band delivers massive brand opportunity across a multi-platform ecosystem,” says Mann. “Through linear programming, mobile-first digital platforms and live events, the search will create mass viewership and a network of experiential marketing potential. There will be numerous opportunities for corporate sponsorship and brand integration into both television and film properties as well as licensing, merchandising, albums and touring.”