Linda Perry Launches New Label and Publishing Company

Linda Perry, the Grammy-nominated producer and singer-songwriter best known for her work with Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, and Pink, as well as her own group, 4 Non Blondes, has teamed up with music manager Kerry Brown to launch We Are Hear, a combination record label and publishing house.

Dubbed an “artist empowerment company,” the Los Angeles-based entity will focus on publishing, sync, licensing, management, recording, and consultation.

Brown, a musician, composer, music editor, and manager, has production or mixing credits on albums by The Smashing Pumpkins, Miley Cyrus, and Courtney Love, among others. His film and television credits include “Blow,” “Along Came Polly,” and The Academy Awards.

“The company’s main focus is giving artists freedom usually restricted by major labels, in part by providing a unique production facility home and set of tools to help build their future,” reads an announcement issued on July 12. “We Are Hear believes that long-term artist development is not locked in the past but a key to the future.”

The first We Are Hear release is a single by Pat Benatar called “Dancing Through The Wreckage,” which was written with Perry and Neil Giraldo. It accompanies the upcoming Lysa Heslov’s documentary, “Served Like A Girl,” which examines issues female veterans face under the backdrop of the Ms. Veteran America competition.

The full soundtrack will be all-female and proceeds will benefit the charity Final Salute.