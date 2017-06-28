Lin-Manuel Miranda Unveils ‘Immigrants’ Video for ‘Hamilton Mixtape’ Featuring Riz Ahmed, Daveed Diggs (Watch)

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda on Wednesday released a video for the “Immigrants” track from the “Hamilton Mixtape” collection. The six-minute film makes a strong statement about the state of immigration policy in the U.S. and features Riz Ahmed (aka Riz MC), “Hamilton” alum Daveed Diggs and rappers K’naan, Residente and Snow Tha Product.

The video features contemporary scenes of immigrants working in sweatshops, as farm laborers and other physically challenging jobs, as well as scenes of federal immigration raids and . The song, which features the refrain “Immigrants — we get the job done,” was inspired by a line from the song “Yorktown” in the musical that remains a blockbuster two years after its opening on Broadway.

Miranda unveiled the video during an appearance on NBC’s “Today.” The video, directed by Tomas Whitmore, arrives on the heels of Miranda launching the “Ham4All” contest that gathered steam via social media on Tuesday. The effort encourages fans to donate $10 to an immigrants rights coalition assembled by the Hispanic Federation, and to post Internet videos of themselves singing “Hamilton” songs for a chance to win tickets to the musical’s Los Angeles opening on Aug. 11.

Here’s the “Immigrants” video: