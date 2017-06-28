Lin-Manuel Miranda Unveils ‘Immigrants’ Video for ‘Hamilton Mixtape’ Featuring Riz Ahmed, Daveed Diggs (Watch)

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Riz Ahmed Immigrants Hamilton Mixtape
Screenshot

Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda on Wednesday released a video for the “Immigrants” track from the “Hamilton Mixtape” collection. The six-minute film makes a strong statement about the state of immigration policy in the U.S. and features Riz Ahmed (aka Riz MC), “Hamilton” alum Daveed Diggs and rappers K’naan, Residente and Snow Tha Product.

The video features contemporary scenes of immigrants working in sweatshops, as farm laborers and other physically challenging jobs, as well as scenes of federal immigration raids and . The song, which features the refrain “Immigrants — we get the job done,” was inspired by a line from the song “Yorktown” in the musical that remains a blockbuster two years after its opening on Broadway.

Miranda unveiled the video during an appearance on NBC’s “Today.” The video, directed by Tomas Whitmore, arrives on the heels of Miranda launching the “Ham4All” contest that gathered steam via social media on Tuesday. The effort encourages fans to donate $10 to an immigrants rights coalition assembled by the Hispanic Federation, and to post Internet videos of themselves singing “Hamilton” songs for a chance to win tickets to the musical’s Los Angeles opening on Aug. 11.

Here’s the “Immigrants” video:

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad