White Bouncer Says Lil Wayne Attack Was Racially Motivated

A white bouncer filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday against rapper Lil Wayne, alleging that an attack outside a Hollywood nightclub last year was racially motivated.

Andrew Nunemacher says he was working the door at the Hyde Sunset on June 27, 2016, when the rapper’s entourage became angry and out of control. As he was trying to keep the front door secure, Nunemacher says Wayne punched him, knocking him to the ground, and then threw a cup of alcohol on his face and yelled “F— you, white boy!”

Nunemacher filed the suit under the state’s Unruh Civil Rights Act and the Ralph Civil Rights Act, alleging that the attack was at least partially motivated by Nunemacher’s “Caucasian ancestry and descent.” He also sued for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Nunemacher is also suing SBE Entertainment, which owns the club; Young Money Entertainment, which is Lil Wayne’s record label; Made Hollywood Inc., which promoted the BET Music Awards after-party where the assault took place; and Universal Music Group.