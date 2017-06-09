White Bouncer Says Lil Wayne Attack Was Racially Motivated

Senior Media Writer @GeneMaddaus
Lil Wayne Lawsuit
Alex/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

A white bouncer filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday against rapper Lil Wayne, alleging that an attack outside a Hollywood nightclub last year was racially motivated.

Andrew Nunemacher says he was working the door at the Hyde Sunset on June 27, 2016, when the rapper’s entourage became angry and out of control. As he was trying to keep the front door secure, Nunemacher says Wayne punched him, knocking him to the ground, and then threw a cup of alcohol on his face and yelled “F— you, white boy!”

Nunemacher filed the suit under the state’s Unruh Civil Rights Act and the Ralph Civil Rights Act, alleging that the attack was at least partially motivated by Nunemacher’s “Caucasian ancestry and descent.” He also sued for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Nunemacher is also suing SBE Entertainment, which owns the club; Young Money Entertainment, which is Lil Wayne’s record label; Made Hollywood Inc., which promoted the BET Music Awards after-party where the assault took place; and Universal Music Group.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad