Lil Uzi Vert Tops SoundCloud Year-End Charts

Ed Sheeran might have dominated the Spotify and Pandora year-end lists, but he took a back seat to Lil Uzi Vert on the SoundCloud year-end tally: the Philadelphia rapper topped both the song and album charts on the streaming platform. His ubiquitous track “XO Tour Llif3” has been streamed 148 million times, which helped boost his “LUV is Rage 2” album to the top spot on the albums chart.

Sheeran was not shut out completely, as his “Shape of You” was the most remixed track on the platform. SZA, Logic, Linkin Park and “Despacito” topped other genre charts, which appear below.

See the full list here, and selected highlights below:

Top Album: Lil Uzi Vert, “LUV is Rage 2”

Top Remixer: R3hab

Most Remixed Track: Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Top Podcast Personality: Shane & Friends

Top Playlist: Created by ilyanaazman, “Best of Chill/House Nation”

Top DJ Set: Two Friends, “Big Bootie Mix, Volume 11”

Top R&B/Soul Track: SZA featuring Travis Scott, “Love Galore”

Top Pop Track: Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, “1-800-273-8255”

Top Rock Track: Linkin Park featuring Kiiara, “Heavy”

Top Remix: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito (VMK, That Behavior Remix)”

Top Electronic Track: Unlike Pluto featuring Mike Taylor, “Everything Black”

Top Rap/Hip-hop Track: Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour Llif3”