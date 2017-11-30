Rapper Lil Jon, Non-Profit Pencils of Promise Open Two Schools in Ghana

Rapper Lil Jon traveled to Ghana in October with non-profit Pencils of Promise, an organization that focuses on building schools and increasing educational opportunities for children in underdeveloped countries. PoP, which was founded by Adam Braun, brother of music manager Scooter Braun (Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kanye West), has already built 418 schools and currently serves over 72,000 students across Ghana, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Laos.

Lil Jon has been an active supporter of PoP since 2011 and this past year took the birthday pledge –dedicating his special day to the building of two facilities in the West African nation.

The construction included a kindergarten building located in Asuogyaman District of eastern Ghana and the replacement of a rundown, rural building. Prior to PoP’s intervention, children attended school in sheds and class would often be canceled when weather was not conducive. To date, the school has admitted 75 of the 200 children in this area who would otherwise not have access to a safe, clean, and effective learning environment.

Lil Jon, his wife, children, and members of the local community attended the inauguration of one of the schools he helped found, which has been dedicated to the memory of his mother, Carrie Smith.

“It’s pretty crazy to go from last year, around the same time, talking about getting involved with Pencils of Promise to build a school and now we’re here in Ghana and the school is complete,” Jon said.

Watch a video of his time in Ghana below: