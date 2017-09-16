‘Like a Version,’ Popular Australian Covers Series, Arrives in the Americas

Australia’s Triple J radio is set to release a compilation album of their “Like a Version” cover series in North America for the first time. Down under, the “Like a Version” collections regularly top the Australian charts and its creators hope to replicate that success in the U.S. and Canada.

Inspired by the Madonna song “Like a Virgin,” the “Like a Version” segment began in 2004 and airs a new cover every week. The segment now sits on the station’s most popular slot — Friday mornings — and has expanded to include numerous international artists covering songs by artists who’ve inspired them. Recent sets include Haim covering Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and Milky Chance covering Nelly Furtado’s “I’m Like a Bird.”

The compilation album, a “best-of” set which will hit shelves and digital platforms Sept. 29 via Metropolitan Groove Merchants, will feature CHVRCHES covering the Arctic Monkeys, Mumford & Sons re-imagining White Lies, Mark Ronson taking on Queens of the Stone Age, Tame Impala reinterpreting Kylie Minogue, and Chet Faker covering Sonia Dada, totaling 21 tracks in all.

The previous albums have done very well in Australia, with the most recent 12th volume in the series bowing at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart last October.

See the full track list below.

Confide in Me – Tame Impala

My Boo – Flume

I Sat By the Ocean – Mark Ronson

Do I Wanna Know? – CHVRCHES

(Lover) You Don’t Treat Me No Good – Chet Faker

Such Great Heights – Ben Folds

Happy – Justin Butler Trio

Bridges – Meg Mac

C0ming Down – Bon Iver

Unfinished Business – Mumford & Sons

Back to Black – Boy & Bear

Ultralight Beam – Cub Sport

One Dance – Broods

The Mother We Share – Robert DeLong

West Coast – James Vincent McMorrow

Get Lucky – San Cisco

Settle Down – City and Colour

Don’t Stop Believin’ – The Jezebels

Stolen Dance – Asgeir

Read My Mind – Catfish and the Bottlemen