Lana Del Rey, Elvis Costello to Headline Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert

The family of Leonard Cohen announced that “Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen” will be held to mark the first anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s passing on Nov. 6 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Elvis Costello, Lana Del Rey, and Sting will perform, in addition to Feist, Philip Glass, k.d. lang, the Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, Damien Rice, Patrick Watson, and Adam Cohen. More performers, including actors honoring the poet through spoken word performances, will be announced ahead of the concert.

“My father left me with a list of instructions before he passed,” said Cohen’s son Adam. “‘Put me in a pine box next to my mother and father. Have a small memorial for close friends and family in Los Angeles… and if you want a public event do it in Montreal.’ I see this concert as a fulfillment of my duties to my father that we gather in Montreal to ring the bells that still can ring.”

The concert will kick off a week of celebrations in Montreal honoring Cohen, and will benefit the Canada Council for the Arts, the Council of Arts and Letters of Quebec, and the Montreal Arts Council. Record and concert producer Hal Willner will serve as producer of the event, with Adam Cohen co-producing.

“Leonard Cohen is a literary and musical icon of word-craft,” said Willner. “On the first anniversary of his passing, we will endeavor to present a tribute to an artist who is universally acknowledged as one of the great poets and songwriters of all time.”

Cohen died last year at the age of 82, a month after the release of his latest album, “You Want It Darker.” Best-known for his song “Hallelujah,” which has been recorded over 200 times, Cohen had a musical career that spanned six decades and won him comparison with such other songwriters of his era as Bob Dylan and Paul Simon.

Tickets for “Tower of Song” go on sale Sept. 23.

See the poster for the tribute concert below: