LCD Soundsystem Finally Announce New Album, ‘American Dream’

After years of work and a long string of Facebook updates, LCD Soundsystem have finally confirmed details of their fourth album and upcoming world tour.

The album is called “American Dream” and will be released Sept. 1 on the group’s DFA Records via its 2016 deal with Columbia. It includes the previously released singles “Call the Police” and the album’s title track.

The tracklist, rendered in all lowercase in the press release, is as follows:

oh baby

other voices

i used to

change yr mind

how do you sleep?

tonite

call the police

american dream

emotional haircut

black screen

The group’s tour will begin and end with multi-night stands at the new Bowery Presents/AEG venue, Brooklyn Steel, which opened with a five-night residency from the group in April. (By year’s end, the group will have played the venue a whopping 22 times.) The tour includes headline appearances at Pitchfork, Forecastle, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, among others, and dates in Australia, Japan and Europe as well as North America. Tickets for the newly announced headline dates are on sale to the public as of Friday, June 23, 2017. Check lcdsoundsystem.com for further information.

LCD Soundsystem 2017 tour dates:

Fri-Jun-16-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Sat-Jun-17-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Mon-Jun-19-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Tue-Jun-20-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Wed-Jun-21-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Fri-Jun-23-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Sat-Jun-24-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Wed-Jul-12-17 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest

Fri-Jul-14-17 Chicago, IL Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat-Jul-15-17 Louisville, KY Forecastle Festival

Sun-Jul-23-17 Byron Bay, AUS Splendour in the Grass Festival

Mon-Jul-24-17 Sydney, AUS Hordern Pavillion

Wed-Jul-26-17 Melbourne, AUS Margaret Court Arena

Sat-Jul-29-17 Niigata, JP Fuji Rock Festival

Sat-Aug-26-17 Monterrey, MX Hellow Festival

Fri-Sep-08-17 Copenhagen, DK Vega

Sat-Sep-09-17 Copenhagen, DK Vega

Mon-Sep-11-17 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

Tue-Sep-12-17 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

Wed-Sep-13-17 Paris, FR L’Olympia

Thu-Sep-14-17 Paris, FR L’Olympia

Sat-Sep-16-17 Manchester, UK The Warehouse Project

Sun-Sep-17-17 Manchester, UK The Warehouse Project

Tue-Sep-19-17 Glasgow, UK The Barrowland Ballroom

Fri-Sep-22-17 London, UK Alexandra Palace

Tue-Oct-17-17 Washington DC The Anthem

Sat-Oct-21-17 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

Sun-Oct-22-17 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

Wed-Oct-25-17 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center Theater

Fri-Oct-27-17 New Orleans, LA Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Mon-Oct-30-17 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory

Tue-Oct-31-17 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

Fri-Nov-03-17 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

Thu-Nov-09-17 St. Paul, MN Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Sat-Nov-11-17 Broomfield, CO 1st Bank Center

Tue-Nov-14-17 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri-Nov-17-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Sat-Nov-18-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Sun-Nov-19-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Mon-Nov-20-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Tue-Nov-21-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Sat-Dec-02-17 Montreal, QC Place Bell Arena

Sun-Dec-03-17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Tue-Dec-05-17 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Wed-Dec-06-17 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Fri-Dec-08-17 Boston, MA Agganis Arena

Mon-Dec-11-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Tue-Dec-12-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Thu-Dec-14-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Fri-Dec-15-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Sun-Dec-17-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Mon-Dec-18-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Tues-Dec-19-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Thu-Dec-21-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Fri-Dec-22-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Sat-Dec-23-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel