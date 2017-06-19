LCD Soundsystem Finally Announce New Album, ‘American Dream’

After years of work and a long string of Facebook updates, LCD Soundsystem have finally confirmed details of their fourth album and upcoming world tour.
The album is called “American Dream” and will be released Sept. 1 on the group’s DFA Records via its 2016 deal with Columbia. It includes the previously released singles “Call the Police” and the album’s title track.
The tracklist, rendered in all lowercase in the press release, is as follows:
oh baby
other voices
i used to
change yr mind
how do you sleep?
tonite
call the police
american dream
emotional haircut
black screen
The group’s tour will begin and end with multi-night stands at the new Bowery Presents/AEG venue, Brooklyn Steel, which opened with a five-night residency from the group in April. (By year’s end, the group will have played the venue a whopping 22 times.) The tour includes headline appearances at Pitchfork, Forecastle, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, among others, and dates in Australia, Japan and Europe as well as North America. Tickets for the newly announced headline dates are on sale to the public as of Friday, June 23, 2017. Check lcdsoundsystem.com for further information.
LCD Soundsystem 2017 tour dates:
Fri-Jun-16-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Sat-Jun-17-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Mon-Jun-19-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Tue-Jun-20-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Wed-Jun-21-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Fri-Jun-23-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Sat-Jun-24-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Wed-Jul-12-17 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest
Fri-Jul-14-17 Chicago, IL Pitchfork Music Festival
Sat-Jul-15-17 Louisville, KY Forecastle Festival
Sun-Jul-23-17 Byron Bay, AUS Splendour in the Grass Festival
Mon-Jul-24-17 Sydney, AUS Hordern Pavillion
Wed-Jul-26-17 Melbourne, AUS Margaret Court Arena
Sat-Jul-29-17 Niigata, JP Fuji Rock Festival
Sat-Aug-26-17 Monterrey, MX Hellow Festival
Fri-Sep-08-17 Copenhagen, DK Vega
Sat-Sep-09-17 Copenhagen, DK Vega
Mon-Sep-11-17 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
Tue-Sep-12-17 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
Wed-Sep-13-17 Paris, FR L’Olympia
Thu-Sep-14-17 Paris, FR L’Olympia
Sat-Sep-16-17 Manchester, UK The Warehouse Project
Sun-Sep-17-17 Manchester, UK The Warehouse Project
Tue-Sep-19-17 Glasgow, UK The Barrowland Ballroom
Fri-Sep-22-17 London, UK Alexandra Palace
Tue-Oct-17-17 Washington DC The Anthem
Sat-Oct-21-17 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
Sun-Oct-22-17 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
Wed-Oct-25-17 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center Theater
Fri-Oct-27-17 New Orleans, LA Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
Mon-Oct-30-17 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory
Tue-Oct-31-17 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
Fri-Nov-03-17 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
Thu-Nov-09-17 St. Paul, MN Roy Wilkins Auditorium
Sat-Nov-11-17 Broomfield, CO 1st Bank Center
Tue-Nov-14-17 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Fri-Nov-17-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Sat-Nov-18-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Sun-Nov-19-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Mon-Nov-20-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Tue-Nov-21-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Sat-Dec-02-17 Montreal, QC Place Bell Arena
Sun-Dec-03-17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Tue-Dec-05-17 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Wed-Dec-06-17 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Fri-Dec-08-17 Boston, MA Agganis Arena
Mon-Dec-11-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Tue-Dec-12-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Thu-Dec-14-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Fri-Dec-15-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Sun-Dec-17-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Mon-Dec-18-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Tues-Dec-19-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Thu-Dec-21-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Fri-Dec-22-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Sat-Dec-23-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel