Late Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Honored With $1 Million UCLA Law Scholarship Endowment

A coalition led by Vicky Cornell, the wife of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, has created an endowed fund of more than $1 million to support student scholarships at UCLA School of Law.

According to a press release, the Chris Cornell Scholarship “honors Cornell’s commitment to justice, human rights and advocacy for those in need.” Members of the coalition include several friends and colleagues of the singer’s as well as supporters of UCLA Law.

“This endowment honors an influential musical artist who cared about human rights and enables others the opportunity to make a positive impact in the world,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block.

“Vicky Cornell and all the people paying tribute to Chris Cornell’s tremendous legacy are helping to ensure that the law school will extend and strengthen its commitment to our students and to the pursuit of justice,” said UCLA Law Dean Jennifer Mnookin. “Through the work of the Promise Institute and the scholarships that this fund will support, Chris Cornell’s influence will be felt at UCLA Law and beyond for generations to come.”

“My husband and I agreed that given the opportunity of education, people have the power to change the world,” Vicky Cornell said. “UCLA School of Law is an institution known for its academic excellence and we are proud the Chris Cornell Scholarship will provide funding for future students and future leaders of the world under the leadership of Dean Mnookin and Chancellor Block.”

Cornell died of an apparent suicide in May after a 30-year career as frontman of Soundgarden and as a solo artists. The contribution is part of the $4.2 billion UCLA Centennial Campaign, which is scheduled to conclude in December 2019 during UCLA’s 100th anniversary year.