After her soaring leap from Houston’s NRG Stadium roof to open the Super Bowl LI halftime show, Lady Gaga has announced she will be jumping into a world tour later this year.

With her dazzling halftime performance still fresh on people’s minds, the singer tweeted the poster for the upcoming tour, titled “Joanne” after her fifth studio album, which begins in Vancouver on Aug. 1, and ends in Salt Lake City on Dec. 14.

Gaga follows hot on the heels of Beyonce, who last year also announced her “Formation” world tour after a stunning Super Bowl halftime show performance. Gaga later tweeted about her excitement at the prospect of the tour.

I can’t wait to bring the #JOANNEWorldTour to all of you. See you very soon! Xoxo, Joanne https://t.co/fsj4SWu83s — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) February 6, 2017

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale Feb. 13, with tickets for the second stretch available starting a week later.

See the full list of tour dates below:

August 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 3 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

August 5 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

August 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

August 13 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park

August 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 19 – Omaha, NB @ CenturyLink Center

August 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 23 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

August 25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 28 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

September 1 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

September 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 6 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

September 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

November 7 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

November 13 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

November 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

November 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

November 19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

November 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

November 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

November 30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

December 1 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

December 3 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

December 5 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

December 8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

December 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

December 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

December 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena