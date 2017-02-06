For a few minutes, Lady Gaga took over the Super Bowl.

Gaga performed a medley of her hits, ranging from her 2008 album “The Fame” all the way to her most recent, “Joanne.” But she started on a patriotic note, belting out lines of “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” beneath a sky of red, white, and blue lights, held up by hundreds of drones. Lowered down to the field, she burst out into “Pokerface,” one of her first hits. She transitioned into “Born This Way,” dancing alongside dancers clad in purple… could the color choice be a Prince tribute?

She then sang “Telephone,” which many speculated would be a golden opportunity for Beyonce, who’s featured on the track, to jump in. However, Queen Bey did not join Gaga less than a week after her bombshell announcement that she’s pregnant with twins. Following that came one of her most recent hits, “A Million Reasons…” and she even gave a shoutout to her mom and dad. She also sang “Bad Romance,” clad in glittery shoulder pads. And yes, she ended the performance by dropping the mic and leaping off a tall set of stairs.

It’s the second year in a row that Gaga has hit the field at the Super Bowl. Last year, she sang the national anthem at TV’s biggest event. This year, country star Luke Bryan did the honors.

It was speculated that the musician might get political. Gaga was an avid Hillary Clinton supporter ahead of the general election, and has been vocal in her criticism of President Donald Trump. However, the performance had mostly a theme of unity and peace, without any bold political statements.

Watch the full video below.