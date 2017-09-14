Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Performance Over Health Concerns

Lady Gaga announced on Twitter that she will be unable to perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil due to health concerns.

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough 2 (sic) come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u (sic) but I have to take care of my body right now,” she wrote. “I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon,” she continued in a follow-up tweet.

The cancellation may be a result of Gaga’s chronic pain, which she talks about in her upcoming Netflix documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” and recently revealed on Twitter is due to fibromyalgia.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

Gaga also canceled a concert in Montreal earlier this month due to illness from singing in the rain at her show in New York. To make it up to fans who had traveled to see her, she had pizza delivered to anyone outside her hotel. The first date of her second Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in Las Vegas was also postponed in July for unspecified reasons.

The artist was able to attend the premiere of “Gaga: Five Foot Two” at the Toronto Film Festival last week, however, and performed as well. The documentary will hit Netflix Sept. 22.