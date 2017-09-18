Lady Gaga Postpones European Leg of ‘Joanne’ Tour

Days after she cancelled her appearance at the Rock in Rio festival, Lady Gaga has postponed the European leg of her “Joanne” tour due to “severe physical pain.” The tour, which was scheduled to run from Sept. 21 through Oct. 28, will move to early 2018, according to Live Nation.

“Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today. Lady Gaga is devastated that she has to wait to perform for her European fans. She plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body. She wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes.”

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post early Monday. “Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word “suffer” not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth. I’m a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.”

Her new Netflix documentary, “Five Foot Two,” explores the singer’s health issues. Gaga spoke about her chronic pain and the film, which premieres Sept. 22, at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month.

The tour’s second American leg, beginning Nov. 5 in Indianapolis, is scheduled to continue as planned.