Lady Gaga is set to kick off a residency in Las Vegas at the MGM Park Theater. The deal closed over the weekend and will bring the pop star to the city starting in late 2018.

According to local reports, Gaga will perform 36 dates. Additional headliners at the MGM’s Park Theater in the Monte Carlo Hotel and Casino include Bruno Mars and Cher, both of whom are scheduled for multiple shows at the top of the year.

An announcement of the residency was posted on Gaga’s Twitter: