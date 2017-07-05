Lady Gaga Defends Ed Sheeran Against Internet Bullies: ‘I Love Ed’

Lady Gaga stood up for Ed Sheeran and called for a more positive online community in an Instagram posted on Tuesday.

“What an incredible talented artist,” she wrote. “I love Ed. [He] deserves all our love and respect like all humans do.”

Gaga wrote that she wishes that the internet community would be more “kind and empowering, not hateful and mean.”

She wrote, “No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.”

This comes after Sheeran after the U.K. gossip site the Sun published an article about why the musician quit . “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely,” the article quoted Sheeran as saying. “I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things.”

The article also quotes Sheeran as saying that Gaga’s fans were part of the online negativity he experienced. “Lady Gaga’s fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f—ing hate. And it wasn’t anything to do with that at all,” the article reads.

Sheeran has consistently topped the music charts during the first half of 2017. His latest album “Divide” and first single “Shape of You” have posted huge numbers for both sales and streams.