Lady Gaga Announces Return of Bud Light Dive Bar Tour

After headlining Coachella in April, and before embarking on a world tour in August, Lady Gaga is bringing her music back to more intimate venues.

The singer is kicking off her second round of the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in Las Vegas on July 13. In 2016, Gaga went on a three-city tour with the brand to promote the release of her newest album “Joanne.”

“How could I not want to go back to bars and sing music from Joanne?,” Gaga said in a press release. “I’m excited to re-team with Bud Light for the Dive Bar Tour this summer.”

The brand will hit the road with two additional artists joining the tour as well to bring fans closer to the music in a dive bar setting. The remaining tour dates will be on Wednesday, July 26 in Los Angeles, and Wednesday, Aug. 30 in New Orleans. Both cities will feature a surprise headliner who will be announced by Bud Light at a later date. Performances will be live streamed on Bud Light’s Facebook page.

“To us, dive bars are where friendships are forged over beers and music,” Andy Goeler, vice president of Bud Light, said in a release. “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with our friend Lady Gaga once again and we’re excited to bring two new musician friends on the tour with us this summer to take the tour to the next level and engage consumers everywhere.”

Gaga’s 60-date Joanne World Tour starts Aug. 1 in Vancouver.

