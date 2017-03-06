You can soon experience the music of “La La Land” live in concert.

Lionsgate is launching a worldwide concert tour that will premiere May 26 and May 27 at the Hollywood Bowl.

The studio made the announcement a week after “La La Land” won Academy Awards for best original score for Justin Hurwitz and best original song for “City of Stars” for Hurwitz, and lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Hurwitz will conduct his score for “La La Land in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration,” performed by a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir, and jazz ensemble, accompanying the film’s original vocal recordings.

“For me, one of the most thrilling and fulfilling parts of making ‘La La Land’ was scoring the film to a live orchestra: a hundred phenomenal local musicians playing in real-time to the Technicolor images, bringing Justin’s compositions to vivid life,” said director Damien Chazelle. “I couldn’t be more excited to share that experience with audiences this summer, let alone in a setting as epic and as quintessentially ‘L.A.’ as the Hollywood Bowl.”

Lionsgate is encouraging patrons to dress in the style of the movie or in vintage Hollywood garb.

“Damien made a beautiful tribute to Los Angeles with ‘La La Land,’ and I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the film’s music at an L.A. landmark with incredible L.A. musicians,” Hurwitz said.

“La La Land in Concert” will also tour the U.K., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Turkey, and Switzerland, with additional locations to be announced. U.S. cities include Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, San Antonio, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Denver, and Washington, D.C.

The film has already grossed nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office.

“By preserving the film’s unique recorded vocal performances of Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, and John Legend from the film’s soundtrack, and blending them with live musicians, we are able to build a one-of-kind concert experience, which becomes a hybrid of film, pre-recordings, and incredible live musicianship,” said the concert’s director, Richard Kraft.