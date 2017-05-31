L.A. Reid Pulls Out of MIDEM Keynote

Former Epic Record CEO L.A. Reid, who left the company amid accusations of sexual harassment earlier this month, has pulled out of his scheduled keynote talk at the MIDEM conference in Cannes, France, Variety has learned. The conference takes place from June 6 – 9; Reid’s keynote was to have been moderated by Variety executive music editor Shirley Halperin.

The move is not entirely surprising given the news around Reid’s departure from Epic, which was first reported by Variety on May 11th, with reports of sexual-harassment allegations arising three days later. No news on a replacement was available at press time.