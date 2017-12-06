You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WME Signs Kings of Leon

By
Variety Staff

Kings of Leon
CREDIT: Jimmy Marble

WME has signed rock band Kings of Leon for exclusive worldwide representation, the agency announced on Dec. 5. The group, managed by Ken Levitan and Andy Mendelsohn at Vector Management, was previously represented by CAA domestically.

Caleb, Nathan, Jared and Matthew Followill formed Kings of Leon in the early 2000s releasing a debut album in 2003. The band has since gone on to sell over 21 million albums and 38 million singles worldwide.

KOL’s latest album, “WALLS,” was released in October 2016. The Grammy-winning band is a huge live draw at both in the U.S. and internationally, having headlined some of the world’s biggest music festivals, including Glastonbury. They also consistently tour, last playing arenas in the U.S. and U.K. earlier this year as part of the “WALLS” trek.

