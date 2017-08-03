Rapper Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five Arrested in Fatal Stabbing

Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole of the pioneering ’70s and ’80s hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, was arrested Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man, a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Variety.

According to ABC7, Glover, 57, got into a fight with a 55-year-old homeless man on East 44th Street and Third Avenue in New York on Tuesday. During the fight, the homeless man was reportedly stabbed and later found on the sidewalk. He was then taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Glover was taken into custody in the Bronx and charged with murder on Wednesday.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five was formed in the South Bronx in 1976. Glover was one of the founding members, along with Melle Mel, Keith Cowboy, Mr. Ness/Scorpio, and Rahiem. Their biggest release was “The Message,” which contained the famous hook, “Don’t push me ‘cause I’m close to the edge / I’m trying not to lose my head.”

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 — becoming the first hip-hop group to receive the honor. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five disbanded in the ’80s, and Glover had reportedly been working as a security guard and handyman in the area.