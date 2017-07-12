Kid Rock for Senate? Singer Teases a Bid for Office

Kid Rock is teasing that he will have a “major announcement in the near future,” after calling a website devoted to a bid for Senate run the “real” deal.

On Twitter, the singer said that a website — kidrockforsenate.com — is authentic. The site is already selling campaign T-shirts, yard signs, hats, and bumper stickers. “Are you scared?” reads one of its headlines, along with a number of other slogans from his lyrics.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future – Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

The speculation is that the singer, whose birth name is Robert Ritchie, would run for a seat in Michigan to unseat Debbie Stabenow, who is up for re-election in 2018. He recently visited the White House, along with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent, and performed at an event during the Republican National Convention.

The Federal Election Commission database shows no record yet of a candidate registration for his campaign.

He later wrote that he would have more to say soon. Reached for comment by Variety, Kid Rock’s manager referred us to his publicist, who replied: “As of right now, please refer to https://www.facebook.com/kidrock/ more soon!”

Another celebrity Trump supporter, Antonio Sabato Jr., announced that he would run for a House seat in a coastal Southern California district currently held by Rep. Julia Brownley.

Jem Aswad contributed to this report.