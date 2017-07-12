Kid Rock for Senate? Singer Teases a Bid for Office

Senior Editor @tedstew
Kid Rock
Ricky Bassman/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

Kid Rock is teasing that he will have a “major announcement in the near future,” after calling a website devoted to a bid for Senate run the “real” deal.

On Twitter, the singer said that a website — kidrockforsenate.com — is authentic. The site is already selling campaign T-shirts, yard signs, hats, and bumper stickers. “Are you scared?” reads one of its headlines, along with a number of other slogans from his lyrics.

The speculation is that the singer, whose birth name is Robert Ritchie, would run for a seat in Michigan to unseat Debbie Stabenow, who is up for re-election in 2018. He recently visited the White House, along with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent, and performed at an event during the Republican National Convention.

The Federal Election Commission database shows no record yet of a candidate registration for his campaign.

He later wrote that he would have more to say soon. Reached for comment by Variety, Kid Rock’s manager referred us to his publicist, who replied: “As of right now, please refer to https://www.facebook.com/kidrock/ more soon!”

Another celebrity Trump supporter, Antonio Sabato Jr., announced that he would run for a House seat in a coastal Southern California district currently held by Rep. Julia Brownley.

Jem Aswad contributed to this report.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Music News from Variety

Loading
ad