Khalid Signs With BMI

“Location” singer Khalid has signed with performing rights organization BMI, the PRO announced today. The R&B newcomer is among 2017’s breakout acts, having reached a peak position of No. 12 on the BuzzAngle consumption chart (year-to-date, through Nov. 9) for his hit single, which was released in May 2016.

“In a very short time, Khalid has taken the world by storm with his wide-ranging talent,” said Mike Steinberg, EVP Creative & Licensing, BMI. “His music resonates deeply with fans of all ages, and we are honored that he chose BMI to support him in his continued growth as a songwriter and an artist.”

The 19-year-old recently performed on the American Music Awards, where he traded verses with Imagine Dragons in what was a highlight of the ABC broadcast. Other collaborations include Khalid’s appearance as a songwriter and performer on such hits as “1-800-837-8255” (with Logic and Alessia Cara), “Silence” (with Marshmello), “Rollin’” (with Future and Calvin Harris), and “Homemade Dynamite” (with Post Malone, Sza and Lorde).

BMI represents some 800,000 songwriters including Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth, Julia Michaels, and Halsey.