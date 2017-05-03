Grandaddy Bassist Kevin Garcia Dead at 41

Grandaddy bassist and founding member Kevin Garcia died yesterday after suffering a massive stroke, the band confirmed via a Facebook post. He was 41.

“There are no accurate words to express what we need to,” the post reads in part. “We are absolutely shattered to say that we lost our friend and band mate Kevin Garcia early this afternoon. He succumbed to the effects of a massive stroke. We were all able to say goodbye to him and he was surrounded by his closest friends and family here in Modesto [California].”

Garcia is survived by his wife and two children. The band has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/friends-of-kevin-garcia.

Grandaddy was formed in Modesto in 1992 by singer/songwriter Jason Lytle with Garcia — who was 15 at the time — and drummer Aaron Burtch. From the beginning, the band’s hazy, indie-psychedelic sound was marked by Lytle’s distinctive, drawling vocals, languid tempos and vintage synthesizers. They were soon signed by V2 Records, which issued the group’s debut “Under the Western Freeway” in 1997. “The Sophtware Slump,” which many feel to be the group’s best effort, arrived in 2000 and was a loose concept album about the convergence and contradictions of technology and the human condition. Two more albums followed before the group split in 2006.

The band reunited for live dates in 2012 and released their first album in 11 years, “Last Place,” in March. A tour in support of the album was set to begin on May 7, although that seems unlikely. “We’ll have more to say in the days ahead,” the band’s post concludes. “Right now the four of us are grieving together. With great sadness and love, Grandaddy.”