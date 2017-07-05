New Kesha Song, ‘Praying,’ Written With Macklemore’s Ryan Lewis, Due Out Thursday

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Kesha Coachella
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

New music from Kesha is coming very soon. The singer will release a song called “Praying” on Thursday (July 6), the singer announced on social media. The song was first teased via iTunes and on pop radio stations late on Friday (June 30).

The song was written with Ryan Lewis, of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis fame, two sources tell Variety. It is unclear whether the track will be released via RCA Records, her longtime label home, which is a subsidiary of Sony Music. The singer has been embroiled in a lawsuit with former producer and songwriting collaborator Dr. Luke for the past three years. She sued him in an effort to be released from her contract with his Sony-affiliated label, Kemosabe, in 2014, and a number of complicated lawsuits between him, her and Pebe Seibert, her mother/ business associate, have been filed over the years.

Related

Kesha Billboard Music Awards Dr. Luke

Kesha Loses Another Round in Legal Battle With Dr. Luke

The singer has said she has dozens if not hundreds of songs written and ready for release, and she has also toured in recent months.

Watch Kesha’s video message below:

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Music News from Variety

Loading
ad