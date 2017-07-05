New Kesha Song, ‘Praying,’ Written With Macklemore’s Ryan Lewis, Due Out Thursday

New music from Kesha is coming very soon. The singer will release a song called “Praying” on Thursday (July 6), the singer announced on social media. The song was first teased via iTunes and on pop radio stations late on Friday (June 30).

The song was written with Ryan Lewis, of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis fame, two sources tell Variety. It is unclear whether the track will be released via RCA Records, her longtime label home, which is a subsidiary of Sony Music. The singer has been embroiled in a lawsuit with former producer and songwriting collaborator Dr. Luke for the past three years. She sued him in an effort to be released from her contract with his Sony-affiliated label, Kemosabe, in 2014, and a number of complicated lawsuits between him, her and Pebe Seibert, her mother/ business associate, have been filed over the years.

The singer has said she has dozens if not hundreds of songs written and ready for release, and she has also toured in recent months.

Watch Kesha’s video message below: