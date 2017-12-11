You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kesha and Macklemore to Tour Together in 2018 (Watch)

Kesha and Macklemore will team up next year for ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour, the duo announced today. The announcement follows a pair of Grammy nominations for Kesha’s “Rainbow” album and Macklemore’s solo album “Genemini.” The announcement was accompanied by a comic video of the two planning the tour (full dates below).

The tour, which is presented by Live Nation, will cover nine weeks and 30 markets. It starts June 6 in Phoenix and ends August 5 in Tampa, Fla. Tickets go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, December 15 at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com.

$1 from every ticket sold will be donated to charity: Kesha will donate her proceeds to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), the largest anti-sexual assault organization in the US. Macklemore will donate his proceeds to M Plus1, and organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.

Kesha and Macklemore also appear together on “Good Old Days” from the rapper’s latest album, ‘Gemini’ (Bendo/Warner Bros.), the duo performed the song together on Ellen earlier this year and at KIIS-FM’s Jingle Ball last week.

‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour dates:
June 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 8 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum

June 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

June 12 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

June 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 17 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

June 20 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

June 22 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

June 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 25 – Rogers, AR – Arkansas Music Pavilion

June 26 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

July 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 14 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 18 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 21 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

August 2 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 4 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

August 5 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

 

