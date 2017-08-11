Kendrick Lamar to Perform at 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Kendrick Lamar FYF
Kendrick Lamar will take the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, marking his first performance as a solo headliner. The rapper is also the top nominated artist at the VMAs, appearing in 8 categories: Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography.

Lamar recently released his fourth studio album “DAMN.,” which sold 603,300 copies in its first week, ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 where it remained for four consecutive weeks. It’s also the highest selling album of 2017 so far. Lamar has received 14 Grammy nominations, and won Best Rap Album for “To Pimp a Butterfly.”

The rapper joins fellow performers Katy Perry, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Shawn Mendes on Aug. 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Perry will also host the show.

 

Check out the full list of VMA nominees here.

