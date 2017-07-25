Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry, The Weeknd Lead 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations

MTV today announced nominations for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, with Kendrick Lamar scoring the most of the year with eight nominations for his video “HUMBLE.” Katy Perry and The Weeknd are tied for second with five nominations each. (The full list is below.)

The show also announced a pair of award tweaks: Best Male Video and Best Female Video have been combined into the non-gender-specific Artist of the Year (echoing a similar move by the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this year) and the Best Fight Against the System category has been added “to celebrate videos that inspire viewers to stand up and fight injustice.”

The 2017 “MTV Video Music Awards” will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, August 27 AT 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Jesse Ignjatovic returns as Executive Producer for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, while Bruce Gillmer, Garrett English and Lee Lodge are Executive Producers. Melanie Block serves as Executive in Charge of Production, Amani Duncan is Music Executive in Charge, and Wendy Plaut is Celebrity Talent Executive in Charge. Official sponsors of the show include Extra Gum, Pepsi, Swiffer, Taco Bell, Truth and Verizon.

The nomination announcements were made today via Instagram Live by influencers including Bretman Rock, Ariel Martin (Baby Ariel), DC Young Fly, Andrea Russet, Chantel Jeffries, Ricky Dillon, StassiBaby, Jay Versace and Nate Garner. Each influencer was tasked with unveiling a portion of the nominees on Instagram Live in a successive chain that ultimately revealed the full list.

Beginning today (July 25), fans can vote across eight VMA categories — including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and more — by visiting www.vma.mtv.com. Voting for the Best New Artist award will remain live through the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show, which airs just before the big show at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on August 27. Nominees for the socially voted category, “Best Song of Summer,” will be announced at a later date.

COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)

Ariana Grande (Republic Records)

The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)

Lorde (Republic Records)

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell)

Khalid (RCA Records)

Kodak Black (Atlantic Records)

SZA (TDE/RCA Records)

Young M.A (3D)

Julia Michaels (Republic Records)

Noah Cyrus (Records)

BEST COLLABORATION

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (Atlantic Records)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels” (Columbia Records)

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” (Republic Records)

BEST POP

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better” (Island Records)

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” (Asylum/Atlantic Records)

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records)

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu” (RCA Records)

BEST HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Big Sean – “Bounce Back” (Def Jam)

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs” (Chance the Rapper LLC)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee” (300 Entertainment)

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One” (Epic Records/We The Best)



BEST DANCE

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay” (Interscope)

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me” (Ultra/Interscope)

Calvin Harris – “My Way” (Columbia Records)

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water” (Mad Decent)

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone” (Wall Recordings/Latium/RCA Records)

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams” (Parlophone/Atlantic Records)

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace” (Island)

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul” (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records)

Green Day – “Bang Bang” (Warner Bros. Records)

Foo Fighters – “Run” (RCA Records)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan” (Def Jam)

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” (Atlantic Records)

Big Sean – “Light” (Def Jam)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam)

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire” (Columbia Records)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Asylum/Atlantic Records) (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (Mass Appeal Records LLC) (David Proctor)

Halsey – “Now or Never” (Astralwerks/Capitol) (Kristof Brandl)

BEST DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers & the little homies)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records) (Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam) (Aaron A)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Glenn Michael)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records) (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Capitol Records) (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best) (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Epic Records) (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Atlantic Records) (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records) (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Kanye West – “Fade” (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Republic Records) (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers)

Sia – “The Greatest” (Monkey Puzzle Records/RCA Records) (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records) (Sean Bankhead)

BEST EDITING

Future – “Mask Off” (Epic Records/Freebandz/A1) (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records) (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)

Lorde – “Green Light” (Republic Records) (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records) (Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Red Barbaza)